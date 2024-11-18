Our slogan aims to unite all: Ramdas Athawale counters Uddhav Thackeray's remarks

Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Monday termed as baseless the remarks made by Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray on the BJP's slogan "Batenge To Katenge".

Speaking to IANS, Athawale defended the slogan, stating that it solely focuses on the unity of all the communities in the nation.

Thackeray had warned BJP leaders, including Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, that any harm to Mumbai would be met with drastic action. Speaking in Marathi, Thackeray stated, "If something happens in Mumbai, we will cut you."

Countering this, Athawale said, "Our slogan focuses on unity, bringing all communities together, including Hindus, Muslims, and Christians. We are not against anyone, including Muslims. Uddhav Thackeray is making baseless statements."

Athawale stressed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies have benefitted all communities, including Muslims.

"PM Modi's schemes and policies prove that we are not against Muslims. The Muslim community should understand this and not fall for the divisive politics of the Congress, which nearly destroyed the nation," he added.

Athawale also expressed optimism about the Mahayuti alliance's success in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections.

"The atmosphere is in favour of the Mahayuti. Unlike the Lok Sabha elections, this election will not be fought based on reservations but on development. The situation in Maharashtra is very positive. I have visited Vidarbha, Marathwada, West Maharashtra, North Maharashtra, and many places in Mumbai as well," he said.

He predicted a strong performance by the alliance, saying: "I expect us to win up to 170 Assembly constituencies. Additionally, I am confident that the Mahayuti will form the government in the state again."

Athawale also criticised Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for his recent comments about the BJP and RSS.

"Congress has always made baseless statements to further its politics, influencing Dalits and Muslims for vote bank purposes," Athawale said.

He argued that the BJP has worked to unite society, stating, "Under PM Modi's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,' people have witnessed significant development during the BJP's tenure, unlike during Congress rule."

Athawale concluded by saying, "Congress and its leaders, including Kharge, have a history of misleading the public and spreading false narratives to divide the nation. In contrast, we are working towards societal unity and development."

