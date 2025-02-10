New OTT Releases to Watch This Valentine's Week, February 10 - 16

Valentine's Week Watchlist: 7 New OTT Releases to Fall in Love With As Valentine's Day approaches, our watchlists are about to get a whole lot more romantic! This week February 10 - February 16, several new OTT releases are set to capture our hearts, ranging from romantic dramas to comedies that will make us laugh and cry.

Dhoom Dhaam (February 14, Netflix)

This Netflix original film stars Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi in a romantic drama that follows the story of Koyal and Veer, two individuals with vastly different personalities who find themselves caught up in a whirlwind of chaos and love after their arranged marriage.

Valeria Season 4 (February 14, Netflix)

The fourth and final season of this Netflix series follows Valeria as she navigates a crucial decision that will impact both her love life and career. Based on the novels by Elísabet Benavent, this series is a must-watch for fans of romantic dramas.

Melo Movie (February 14, Netflix)

Starring Choi Woo-shik and Park Bo-young, this film tells the story of a jaded movie critic who reconnects with an aspiring director years after they parted ways. If you're in the mood for something nostalgic and sentimental, "Melo Movie" is a great choice.

My Fault: London (February 13, Prime Video)

This British romantic drama stars Asha Banks and Matthew Broome in the lead roles. Adapted from the Spanish film "My Fault", this series follows an 18-year-old teen who moves to London and finds herself falling for her stepbrother despite their initial resistance.

Surviving Black Hawk Down (February 10, Netflix)

This gripping docuseries chronicles the real-life Battle of Mogadishu through firsthand accounts from U.S. soldiers and Somali civilians. If documentaries are more your thing, "Surviving Black Hawk Down" is a must-watch.

Pyaar Testing (February 14, ZEE5)

This romantic drama challenges traditional views on arranged marriage. The film follows Dhruv and Amrita, a couple who decide to live together to test their compatibility before tying the knot.

Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story (February 10, Disney+ Hotstar)

This cutesy rom-com stars newcomers Kaveri Kapur and Rohan Mehra. With its lighthearted tone and romantic plot, "Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story" is sure to capture hearts this Valentine's Day.

Also read: Kumbh Mela Sensation Monalisa’s New Look Ahead of Bollywood Debut