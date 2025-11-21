The Family Man: Is Season 4 Happening? Here’s What We Know

The release of The Family Man 3 has reignited a big question among fans: will Srikant Tiwari return for a fourth season? Unfortunately for viewers hoping for more, creators Raj and DK have already confirmed during promotions that The Family Man will not get another season. According to them, the story has been completed and the show has officially wrapped.

However, that does not mean the characters are gone forever.

The latest season has made the crossover between The Family Man and Farzi clearer than ever. With Vijay Setupathi’s Michael Vedanayagam referenced directly, and Farzi 2 already in development, the makers have hinted that characters from the Srikant Tiwari universe may continue to appear in other parts of Raj and DK’s spy world. This means viewers could still see Srikant, Suchitra, and others return, but not in their own standalone show.

Even so, fans remain divided. After waiting four years for Season 3, many expected a proper, conclusive ending for Srikant and his family. The cliffhanger has left audiences frustrated, with several asking whether the makers are reconsidering a fourth season or planning an extended storyline through cameos in Farzi 2.

For now, The Family Man remains officially closed as a series. But its characters may still live on, not in Season 4, but in unexpected corners of Raj and DK’s expanding spy universe. Whether Prime Video chooses to revive the franchise or fully merge it into Farzi is something only time will tell.