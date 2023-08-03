Oppn opposes introduction of data protection bill in Lok Sabha, seeks review

New Delhi, August 3 (IANS) The Opposition on Thursday vehemently opposed the introduction of the controversial Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023 in Lok Sabha, asking it to be sent for review under a Parliamentary panel.

The moment Union IT and Electronics Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw sought permission to introduce the bill in Lok Sabha, leaders of Congress-led Opposition parties stood up in a roar and opposed it's introduction.

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi while opposing the bill, sought a division on it.

Leader of the Congress in the Lower House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the government wants to trample upon the people's right to information through the bill.

Congress member Gaurav Gogoi said that the legislation impinges on the right to privacy, while another Congress MP Manish Tewari said it was not a final bill and needs to be sent to a Parliamentary panel for review. His party colleague and MP Shashi Tharoor also demanded that the bill be sent to a Parliamentary panel.

RSP MP N.K. Premachandran, vehemently opposed the introduction of the legislation, raising concerns about potential dilutions of the Right to Information Act, 2005, and the autonomy of states.

The bill claims to strengthen the digital rights of Indians but has also attracted concerns about allowing the Central government and agencies unfettered access to citizens' data.

Despite Opposition's protests, the bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha through voice vote.

Vaishnaw while introducing the bill, allayed Opposition's fears that it was a money bill, designed to bypass the Rajya Sabha's scrutiny.

He insisted that it was general bill and the issues raised by Opposition MPs were unrelated to the government's legislative competence. He assured the House that the government was ready to engage in a detailed discussion on the bill, including addressing allegations made by Opposition MPs.

Opposition members staged a walk out after the bill's introduction.

