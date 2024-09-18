‘One Nation, One Election’ is a historic step by PM Modi: MP CM

Bhopal, Sep 18 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the approval for 'One Nation- One Election' is a historic decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

"This is a significant decision that addresses the frequent elections in different states, which disrupt development work," said the Chief Minister while expressing happiness about the Center's decision.

In a video message, the Chief Minister said PM Modi had mentioned before the elections that an advisory commission had been established under the guidance of former President Ram Nath Kovind.

"The Prime Minister’s move to implement 'One Nation, One Election' aims to strengthen democracy. I hope the proposal will receive approval in the upcoming session," he added.

Notably, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal for simultaneous elections across the country, aligning polls for both the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

The decision follows months of deliberation and comes after a high-level committee, chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind, submitted its report on the 'One Nation, One Election' plan.

The report, which was presented before the Cabinet on Wednesday, lays out a comprehensive roadmap for the implementation of simultaneous elections.

The panel had recommended conducting concurrent elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies as the first phase, to be followed by synchronised local body polls within a 100-day period.

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told the press that the proposal aims to streamline the country’s electoral process by reducing the frequency of elections, which are currently staggered over multiple years at different levels of governance.

The minister said the step will also be seen as a cost-saving measure, with the potential to significantly reduce the financial and administrative burden of frequent elections.

Worth mentioning that PM Modi has been advocating strongly for the need for a 'One Nation, One Election' in the country. Despite facing criticism from the Opposition, PM Modi formed an advisory commission under the guidance of former President Ram Nath Kovind to prepare a roadmap for it.

During his Independence Day address earlier this year, Modi had called for an end to the “disruption” caused by frequent elections, which he argued were hindering the country’s progress.

“Frequent elections are creating hurdles in the progress of the nation. It has become easy to link any scheme or initiative with elections. There are elections somewhere every three to six months. Every work is linked to elections,” Modi said in his address from the ramparts of the Red Fort

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.