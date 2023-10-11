One killed , three injured in roof collapse in UP district

Gonda, Oct 11 (IANS) A 20-year-old labourer was killed and three others were injured when the roof of an under-construction house collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district, police said on Wednesday.

Balbeer died when the scaffolding of the under-construction house in Balpur village collapsed, leading to the roof caving in, said Additional Superintendent of Police Shivraj.

Three other labourers, Amarjeet, Shivkumar and Dharmraj were injured in the accident and rushed to a hospital.

Dharmraj was discharged after being administered first aid while the condition of the two others is stated to be stable, he added.

The ASP said that a probe is underway and legal action will be taken accordingly.

