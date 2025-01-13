Old Punjabi songs through rustic landscape of Punjab, Mona Singh enjoys road trip with ‘Kohrra’ team

Mumbai, Jan 13 (IANS) Actress Mona Singh, who is currently shooting for the second season of the critically acclaimed streaming series ‘Kohrra’, seems to be having a gala time with the crew. The actress recently went on a road trip from Amritsar to Jalandhar in one car with the team of the series.

Mona took to her Instagram recently, and shared pictures from the road trip. She also shared that throughout the journey, the team listened to the old Punjabi songs as they cruised through the rustic landscape of the Punjab, and also stopped to eat at a dhaba.

She tagged Barun Sobti, writer Gunjit Chopra, and producer Saurabh in the pictures. The actress wrote in the caption, “"Ruk Ruk kar Chalo KOHRRA bohot hai #insta #instagram #happyfaces #jan2025 #kohrra #roadtrip"

A source close to the ‘Kohrra’ team said, "The team of ‘Kohrra’ Season 2 went on a road trip from Amritsar to Jalandhar. During the journey, they not only listened to old Punjabi songs but also enjoyed delicious food at a dhaba”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was recently seen in the streaming series ‘Kaala Paani’ and the theatrical release ‘Munjya’ which emerged as a surprise hit. The film, which belongs to the Maddock Films supernatural universe, is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. It also starred Sharvari, Abhay Verma and Sathyaraj.

The film focuses on the legend of Munjya, inspired by Indian folklore and mythology. As per a folklore in Maharashtra and the Konkan coast, Munjya is believed to be the ghosts of boys who died after this ceremony but before marriage, inhabiting peepal trees.

They are described as restless bachelor ghosts who roam trees at night, possessing cleverness and multilingual abilities.

The film follows the story of a young Brahmin boy named Gotya, who is in love with Munni, a girl seven years older than him. When her marriage is arranged with another man, Gotya attempts to poison him. Determined to marry Munni, Gotya takes his sister Gita to a dense jungle to perform black magic under a peepal tree. In the process, he accidentally ends up killing himself.

