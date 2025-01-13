'File nomination from jail', Delhi Police oppose Tahir Hussain’s plea for interim bail in HC

New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANS) The city police on Monday opposed a plea filed by 2020 riots accused Tahir Hussain before the Delhi High Court seeking interim bail to file nomination papers for the upcoming Assembly polls.

Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has fielded Tahir Hussain as a candidate from the Mustafabad constituency ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections.

Opposing Tahir Hussain’s interim bail plea, the Delhi Police’s counsel submitted before a bench of Justice Neena Bansal Krishna that the former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor may file his nomination papers from Tihar jail.

On the other hand, Tahir Hussain’s counsel argued that he needs to file nomination papers physically and give a true account of his assets.

Tahir Hussain’s counsel cited the interim bail granted to Engineer Rashid, accused in a terror funding case being probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

"You can file a nomination even while sitting in jail,” remarked the Justice Krishna-led Bench, as it adjourned the hearing on Tahir Hussain’s interim bail plea till Tuesday, when the court is slated to hear his plea for regular bail.

On December 24, the Delhi HC issued a notice to the city police on a plea filed by Tahir Hussain seeking bail in connection with Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma's murder case in the 2020 North-East Delhi riots.

“Issue notice. [S]tatus report/reply be filed before the next date of hearing with an advance copy to learned counsel for the petitioner. [L]ist before the concerned Roster Bench on 14.01.2025,” it had ordered.

Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP has criticised AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for fielding Tahir Hussain as a candidate from the Mustafabad constituency for the upcoming Assembly elections. The announcement drew sharp criticism from the BJP, which accused AIMIM of acting as the AAP's "B-team" and warned of serious consequences if any attempt was made to incite communal unrest in the national capital.

Speaking to IANS, BJP State Vice President Kapil Mishra accused Owaisi and other "secular parties" of provoking Hindus in Delhi by fielding Hussain. "This is a clear attempt to disrupt the peace in Delhi. Last time, Shaheen Bagh protests were staged before the elections. If riots are incited in the name of Tahir Hussain this time, there will be consequences," Mishra warned.

Responding to the allegations, AIMIM’s national spokesperson Waris Pathan countered, “Those making baseless allegations should introspect. People living in glass houses should not throw stones at others. Didn’t the BJP give a ticket to Pragya Singh Thakur, who is an accused in the Malegaon blast case?”

Pathan asserted that the AIMIM candidates, Tahir Hussain and Shafaur Rahman, are innocent. “They are undertrial prisoners. What will critics say when they are acquitted?” he asked.

