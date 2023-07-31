Odisha vigilance arrests official after recovering Rs 5.54 lakh from his possession

Bhubaneswar, July 31 (IANS) Odisha vigilance on Monday arrested Rohit Kumar Parida, an official of Tribal Development Cooperative Corporation Ltd. (TDCCOL) after recovering Rs 5.54 lakh bribe money from his possession.

Parida is a former general manager and secretary of TDCCL, R. Udaygiri, Gajapati. He is now serving in the same organisation postretirement re-engagement (contractual) basis, a vigilance official said.

A team of Odisha vigilance intercepted him near Chandragiri while he was about to board the bus leaving for Bhubaneswar.

During interception, a sum of Rs.5,54,000 has been recovered from Parida, which he could not account for satisfactorily, the official said.

The cash has been seized and a corruption case has been registered against him.

Following the trap, the vigilance has conducted raids at his government residential quarter and office located at Chandragiri and R. Udayagiri as well as the residential house located in Bhubaneswar and Kashipur in Keonjhar district.

