NTR Jr celebrates growing dominance of Indian cinema with Japanese fans

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Telugu star NTR Jr, who has ‘NTRNeel’ in the pipeline, is currently in Japan for the promotional tour of ‘Devara: Part 1’, has expressed his gratitude to the people of Japan.

On Thursday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a video of himself surrounded by his Japanese fans. In the video, the actor can be seen interacting with a sea of fans.

He also penned a note in the caption, as he wrote, “My visits to Japan always give me beautiful memories but this one hit differently. Hearing a Japanese fan tell me she learned Telugu after watching RRR truly moved me”.

He further mentioned, “Being a lover of cinema and languages, the power of cinema to be a bridge across cultures and encouraging a fan to learn a language is something I will never forget. One more reason to celebrate Indian cinema as it travels the world”.

Earlier, in 2022, his film ‘RRR’, directed by SS Rajamouli, became a cultural sensation in Japan upon its release winning hearts with its breathtaking action and larger-than-life drama.

His fans in Japan have long revered his performances, with ‘Student No. 1’ being a massive success in the region. Now, with ‘Devara: Part 1’, they are set to witness yet another cinematic spectacle headlined by their beloved star.

Meanwhile, on the work, the actor is joining forces with Prashanth Neel, who is known for ‘K.G.F: Chapter 1’, ‘K.G.F: Chapter 2’ and ‘Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire’. The shoot of the upcoming movie tentatively titled ‘NTRNeel’ is underway in Hyderabad with over 2000 junior artists at Ramoji Film City. NTR Jr. will join the shoot from the next schedule.

The dynamic collaboration of NTR and Neel is sure to set new benchmarks in the industry. This highly anticipated action epic is set to hit the big screens on January 9, 2026 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

