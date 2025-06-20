Indian Student’s Suspicious Death in Canada: Who Was Tanya Tyagi?

In a tragic incident, a Delhi-based student studying in Canada, Tanya Tyagi, passed away on June 17, reportedly due to a heart attack.

Tanya was reportedly pursuing a Master’s degree in Food Safety and Quality at the University of Calgary. The Indian Consulate in Vancouver confirmed the news on social media platform X, stating:

“We are saddened by the sudden demise of Ms. Tanya Tyagi, an Indian student at the University of Calgary. The Consulate is in touch with the authorities and will provide all required assistance to the bereaved family. Our heartfelt condolences and prayers are with her family and friends.”

A post from an unverified account belonging to Ishu Tyagi, an advocate, claimed that Tanya died of a heart attack on June 17. The family has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to assist in repatriating her remains to India.

According to reports, Tanya had completed her Bachelor of Technology from Jaypee Institute of Information Technology before moving to Canada for higher studies.

Her professional background includes a role as a retail sales manager at Metro Mart in Delhi, internships at Zippy Edible Products Pvt. Ltd. in Uttarakhand, and Jasper Colin Research as a market research associate. She also interned at Enviro Lab in Rajasthan in 2019 and at DP Jindal Group in Gurugram in 2018.

