24-Year-Old Indian Woman Who Arrived in U.S. for Arranged Marriage Goes Missing

A 24-year-old woman, identified as Simran, has gone missing in the United States.

According to reports, Simran arrived alone in the state of New Jersey on June 20 for an arranged marriage. She was reportedly last seen on June 25 in Lindenwold, New Jersey.

It has been learned that Simran has no relatives in the U.S. and does not speak English.

Upon learning of her disappearance, the Lindenwold Police launched an investigation. Surveillance footage showed Simran looking at her phone, seemingly waiting for someone, police said.

Officers noted that she did not appear to be in distress. Reaching her has been difficult, as she has been using an international phone dependent on Wi-Fi. According to reports, police have not been able to contact Simran’s parents.

Her sudden disappearance has raised questions about whether she ever intended to marry. Authorities are investigating whether the arranged marriage was genuine or possibly a pretext to obtain a free ticket to the U.S.

According to a description released by the Lindenwold Police, Simran is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs around 68 kg, and has a small scar on the left side of her forehead.

She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a white T-shirt, black flip-flops, and small diamond-studded earrings.

Police have appealed to the public to come forward with any information.