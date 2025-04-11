Notorious drug peddler injured in police encounter in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, April 11 (IANS) A notorious drug peddler sustained bullet injuries in an encounter with the Special Crime Unit (SCU) of the Commissionerate Police in the Khandagiri area of Bhubaneswar during the intervening night of April 10 and 11, officials said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Sk Jamsed of Jharpada under Badagada police limits, was shot in the leg during a retaliatory exchange of fire and is currently undergoing treatment at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar.

According to a statement issued by the SCU on Friday, Jamsed had been under surveillance for over a month due to his alleged involvement in large-scale brown sugar trafficking.

Acting on a tip-off that he was in possession of a significant quantity of the contraband and was planning to sell it to a local peddler, the SCU launched an operation led by Additional DCP Anup Kanungo.

Around midnight, the team attempted to intercept Jamsed near the Khandagiri junction, but he tried to flee toward Jayadev Vatika. During the chase, he reportedly opened fire on the officers pursuing him. In retaliation, the SCU team returned fire, injuring him in the leg and subsequently apprehending him.

A search of Jamsed’s person led to the recovery of approximately 200 grams of brown sugar, valued at over Rs 20 lakh, along with a mouser and two live cartridges.

Police said Jamsed is a repeat offender and is involved in multiple narcotics cases across Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

A case (225/25) has been registered at Khandagiri police station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Arms Act, and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

This is the second such incident in recent days. On April 4, two dreaded interstate criminals from Bihar’s Katihar district were arrested following an encounter with police on the outskirts of the city.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.