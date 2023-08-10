Nostra reaches monthly active user base of 82 mn gamers in India

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) Gaming platform Nostra on Thursday announced that it has reached a monthly active user base of over 82 million gamers in the country.

Nostra is now home to nearly a fifth of India’s mobile gaming population, the company said in a statement.

In the period from January to June 2023, the gaming platform registered a 30 per cent growth in its user base.

"During this period, Nostra witnessed 1.5x growth in the number of games played per session with an average user gaming on the platform for at least 20 minutes every day," the company added.

LIVE streaming of video game tournaments (E-sports) and game streaming were major factors in Nostra's growth during that time.

The platform showed a three-times rise in the amount of time users spend watching game streams and a three-times increase in the number of daily active users for LIVE streaming of gaming tournaments (E-sports).

The company further mentioned that its distribution model is unique since the games hosted on the platform are available on Glance, one of the world’s leading smart lock screen platforms, that provides personalised content recommendations and LIVE experiences to over 230 million active users across India and Southeast Asia.

“Nostra is building the largest global free to play gaming platform, fortified by its AI-powered discovery feature and the innovative distribution model via the Glance smart lock screen and other smart surfaces,” said Piyush Shah, Co-founder of InMobi Group and President & COO of Glance.

The company also announced plans to introduce 600 new games across 15 categories.

To make this possible, the platform is partnering with game developers and studios globally.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.