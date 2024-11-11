Nominations kick off for Tirhut Graduate MLC bypoll in Bihar

Patna, Nov 11 (IANS) The nomination process for the Tirhut Graduate MLC bye-election in Bihar kicked-off on Monday with the office of Chief Electoral Officer ramping up preparations for polling on December 5.

Candidates can file nomination papers till November 18, with scrutiny of the documents set to take place on November 19. The campaign phase is already underway, with candidates actively seeking voter support.

The bye-election has gained considerable attention, with both JD(U) and RJD eager to strengthen their presence in the Legislative Council.

The Tirhut Graduate Constituency, which represents graduate voters in the region, is seen as strategically important and the contest between NDA-backed JD(U) and RJD could be indicative of the broader political climate in Bihar.

As of now, four candidates have obtained the Nazir receipt, a necessary step for filing their nominations in the MLC bye-election for the Tirhut Graduate MLC constituency.

The four candidates who have entered the race so far include Gopi Kishan, supported by RJD; Abhishek Jha, backed by JD(U); and Independent candidates Rajesh Kumar Roshan and Rakesh Roshan.

The final voter list, released on Wednesday, confirmed 1,54,828 eligible voters across Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, Sitamarhi, and Sheohar districts, with Muzaffarpur leading in voter numbers.

However, the gender disparity is evident: Male voters total 1,07,401, while female voters are significantly fewer, at 47,419.

The bye-election was prompted as Devesh Chandra Thakur, former MLC, resigned after being elected as MP from Sitamarhi in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

The election will be closely watched as both JD(U) and Opposition parties seek to secure representation in the Legislative Council, especially with JD(U) holding the seat previously. Both parties are making significant efforts to mobilise their supporter and are confident of securing the seat.

