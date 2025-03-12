Noida markets come alive with Holi preparations as festival of colours draws near

Noida, March 12 (IANS) The vibrant spirit of Holi has taken over the markets of Noida, where locals are busy shopping for the much-awaited festival of colours. At Indira Market in Sector 27, the excitement is palpable as people prepare for the celebration, gathering pichkaris, water colours, and gulal to mark the joyous occasion.

For many, Holi is more than just a festival, it’s an annual event filled with anticipation.

“We wait for Holi all year long. It’s a festival of love and joy, and we’re here to buy the best pichkaris and colours for our children,” said a customer.

“Small children are especially excited about Holi. They can’t wait to get their hands on colorful pichkaris, and as parents, we want to make sure they have everything for a fun celebration."

The energy in the market is infectious, with shoppers browsing stalls brimming with brightly coloured powders and fun accessories.

"Holi is such a lively festival, and the markets reflect that excitement. We shop for everything, from colours to T-shirts for the kids,” said another enthusiastic customer.

“The market has more options than ever before. It’s hard to choose!”

Locals are making sure they are well-prepared ahead of the festival.

“We’ve been coming to this market for years. It’s where we find everything we need to celebrate Holi in style,” shared Nitu, another shopper.

“Our children are coming home from their hostels, and we want everything to be ready for the festival."

Anil Kumar, another customer, shared his excitement about buying pichkaris.

"We get the traditional pipe pichkaris and other fun items for the kids. It’s always such a festive atmosphere here. You can feel the joy building up as Holi approaches."

Holi, one of India's most celebrated festivals, is a time when people from all walks of life come together to forget their differences and embrace the spirit of togetherness.

The markets in Noida, like those across India, are filled with laughter, joy, and a burst of colour, setting the stage for a vibrant celebration that brings communities together in a riot of colors and cheer.

