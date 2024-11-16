No place for such violence in democracy: BJP leader on SDM assault incident

Jaipur, Nov 16 (IANS) Veteran BJP leader Satish Poonia was in Jodhpur on Saturday where he condemned the incident of Independent Naresh Meena slapping the SDM during bypoll in Deoli-Uniara, saying that such incidents have no place in a healthy democracy.

"As far as the slapping incident in Rajasthan is concerned, no one will praise this incident because there is no place for such violence in democracy. Dignity and decorum should be maintained in the society."

He said that politicians and administrative officers are a part of democracy and when they work together, the public definitely gets the benefit, so the relationship between the two should be good so that such incidents do not recur.

On the question of by-elections, he said that BJP had only one seat of Salumber out of seven for bypolls, "But now I feel that the way the party and the organisation have worked, I can say that BJP will win most of the seats," he said.

He also commented on former CM Gehlot and said that Ashok Gehlot has spoken a lot against BJP, and this is the reason he is out of power.

"He should look inside himself and see what we have inherited during his rule and that is why our government is working to rectify the situation that has developed in Rajasthan in the last five years," said Poonia.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.