‘No one is above the club’: Sporting Director Eberl on whether Bayern can afford to let Kimmich leave

New Delhi, March 1 (IANS) With reports in Germany suggesting that German midfielder Joshua Kimmich could be on his way out of the club at the end of his contract this summer, Bayern Munich's Sporting Director Max Eberl has stated that despite wanting to extend Kimmich’s stay at the club, it is not going to be the end of the world if he decides to leave.

Kimmich joined the Bavarian giants in 2015 and has won the Bundesliga eight times. A midfield anchor with the ability to play full-back as well, Kimmich has racked up 435 appearances across 10 seasons with the club and scored 43 goals. He played a key role in their 2019/20 Champions League triumph.

"Generally, no one is above the club! If a player decides differently, then he decides differently. Then, things will continue at FC Bayern. There were great players here at FC Bayern who eventually had to leave the club because they couldn't reach an agreement and their contracts ran out. Then it all just keeps happening,” said Eberl to German outlet Bild.

According to a report by the Bild, the deadline for Kimmich’s future in Germany has been set to be the first leg of the UCL Round of 16 clash against defending Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen. If Kimmich communicates his intentions to stay before then, the two parties may be able to work out an agreement.

A report by Sky Germany also claimed that Arsenal and Liverpool are the front runners who look set to battle it out for the 30-year-old’s signature this summer. The Gunners are looking for replacements as midfielders Jorginho and Thomas Partey will be running out of their respective contracts this summer.

Liverpool on the other hand are looking to bolster their midfield and can also be looking to sign Kimmich as a replacement at the right-back position if Trent Alexander-Arnold decides to leave the club.

"There is a lot of speculation. I have never commented on the interim results. I am not doing that now either because that is not appropriate. We treat each other with great respect, and we talk. (...) What is important is how Josh and I, as a club, treat each other. That is on an equal footing and very respectful," he added.

