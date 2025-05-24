Nitish Kumar flies to Delhi for NDA chief ministers' meeting with PM Modi

Patna, May 24 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar left for Delhi on Saturday afternoon ahead of a crucial meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and key Union Ministers.

The visit comes days before PM Modi is scheduled to embark on a two-day tour to Bihar this month.

Sources said that CM Nitish's meeting with the Prime Minister on Sunday will focus on a comprehensive review of development projects underway in Bihar, particularly those supported by the Centre.

This interaction is seen as part of preparations for a major NDA Chief Ministers' conclave, scheduled for May 25 in New Delhi.

The Council of Chief Ministers of NDA-ruled states will meet on Sunday at the Ashok Hotel in Delhi, chaired by PM Modi.

The meeting will see participation from 21 Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers, top BJP leaders and Union Ministers, including J. P. Nadda, Rajnath Singh, and Amit Shah, among others.

The agenda is expected to include a review of governance and development work in NDA-ruled states, updates on Operation Sindoor, caste census implementation and impact, action plans against Naxalism, strategy for upcoming Bihar Assembly elections in 2025 and focus on Bihar Elections and migrant voter participation.

One of the central discussions will revolve around strategising for the Bihar Assembly elections, with a likely emphasis on mobilising Bihar migrants and strengthening ground-level coordination, among others.

According to senior party sources, four to five key proposals are likely to be presented during the meeting, aiming to boost coordination and performance in critical regions, particularly Bihar.

This high-level interaction comes at a time when PM Modi is set to visit Bihar after the launch of Operation Sindoor and as political activity intensifies ahead of the 2025 polls.

Nitish Kumar's presence in Delhi and his meeting with the PM before the larger conclave signal the importance of Bihar in the NDA's national electoral roadmap.

