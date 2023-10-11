NIA raids three locations in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Oct 11 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided three places in Rajasthan on Wednesday in connection with the Popular Front of India (PFI) conspiracy case.

TheNIA teams took the help of local police for security, and also rounded up some suspects, said sources

The PFI hideouts have been raided in Kota, Tonk and Shri Gangapur districts of Rajasthan.

According to sources, "NIA teams conducted raids at several places in Kota, Tonk and Gangapur early on Wednesday.The teams with the help of local police raided PFI hideouts."

As soon as the information about the raids was received, there was panic among people in the areas.

In Tonk city, the NIA team raided a house in the Bada Kua area.The team has interrogated a suspect and his family.However, the team has not arrested anyone, said sources.

The team returned after interrogating the suspect and his family for about three and a half hours.

The team is also examining the documents and IT gadgets found from PFI locations.

