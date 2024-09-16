New Zealand releases critical minerals list

Wellington, Sep 16 (IANS) New Zealand has released a draft critical minerals list, which is said to be essential to the economy and mineral resilience, for consultation.

The list identifies 35 minerals that are essential to economic functions, in demand internationally, and face a high risk of supply disruption domestically and internationally, Resources Minister Shane Jones said on Sunday.

The draft list considers minerals that are needed internationally where New Zealand may be able to contribute to supply, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting the minister.

It also considers risks to domestic and international supply chains and where there is a need to build more supply resilience.

The list could include strategies for developing specific minerals once finalised, Jones said.

The draft list was informed by a report released last month on the prospects for the country's mineral development, based on geological, geochemical, and geophysical studies, as well as mapping of geography and mineral deposits.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.