New coach Andy Murray brings a fresh look to my game: Djokovic

Brisbane, Dec 29 (IANS) Novak Djokovic, who partnered with the recently retired Andy Murray, spoke highly of his new head coach and claimed the Scottish legend has helped the 24-time Grand Slam champion get a ‘fresh look’ at his game.

Djokovic’s coaching partnership with Murray was revealed less than four months after the 37-year-old Scot retired at the Paris Olympics, the same event at which Djokovic clinched gold, the last significant prize he had not claimed.

"He has a unique perspective on my game as one of the greatest rivals I've had. He knows the pros and cons of my game. He played until recently on the tour, so he knows all the other best players currently in the world, the youngsters, and the weaknesses and strengths in their game. I look forward to it, I really do.

"I think he's bringing a fresh look to my game and I'll be able to benefit from that, no doubt, on the court. But also that champion mentality he has, I'm sure we'll match very well," said Djokovic in a press conference here.

Murray spent 10 days with Djokovic in preparation for the start of the season. Although the Scot is not in Brisbane, where the Serbian is playing at the Brisbane International as he partners with Nick Kyrgios in doubles, they spent a lot of time together on and off the court over the past couple of weeks.

Djokovic explained that Murray will join him in Melbourne for a training week ahead of the Australian Open.

"But the 10 days that we spent together were terrific. I enjoyed every bit of it. He’s very meticulous, he’s very dedicated, so professional. It doesn’t surprise me because I’ve known him so many years as a player and obviously it’s a new experience for him as a coach and it came somewhat as a surprise to him and me that we are pairing up as a coach and player," he added.

