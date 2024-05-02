Neha Hiremath's parents meet HM Amit Shah, seek stringent punishment for accused

Bengaluru, May 2 (IANS) The parents of 23-year-old MCA student Neha Hiremath who was stabbed to death by a youth -- Fayaz Kondikoppa -- with whom she was in a 'relationship' met Home Minister Amit Shah in Hubballi, urging the Union Minister to ensure swift and stringent punishment for the accused.

Neha's father Niranjan Hiremath, a Congress corporator, mother Geetha Hiremath and family members met HM Amit Shah after his public rally in Hubballi, and submitted a memorandum in connection with the murder.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi was also present during the meeting.

The incident of the murder of Neha Hiremath was reported on April 18 in the premises of a private college in Hubballi.

Neha was stabbed by Fayaz Kondikoppa all over the body, and he had also slit her throat.

Her parents alleged that it was a case of 'love jihad', and when Neha refused to get converted to Islam, she was threatened and, after her rejection, she was killed.

