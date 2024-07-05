NDA to outperform its 2010 performance in 2025 Bihar Assembly polls: JD-U Working President

Patna, July 5 (IANS) JD-U Working President Sanjay Kumar Jha has said that his party and the NDA alliance will outperform their 2010 performance in next year's Assembly elections.

"In the recent Lok Sabha elections, the NDA was leading in 177 assembly constituencies in Bihar, indicating a potential for greater success in the upcoming state election in 2025,” he said here on Thursday.

Earlier, Jha received a warm welcome from party leaders and workers upon his arrival in Patna for the first time since becoming the national working president of the JD-U.

In his address, the JD-U Working President expressed confidence in Nitish Kumar's leadership, countering claims that the Kumar's political influence is waning. He said that despite the extensive campaigning and around 250 public rallies by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav during the Lok Sabha elections, the results came in the favour of the NDA.

Jha on the occasion also reiterated the demand for either a special status or a special package for the state.

He emphasised that the NDA government at the Centre is "committed to helping Bihar become a developed state within the next five years."

