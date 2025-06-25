NBA launches season two of Hoop Nation in India

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) The National Basketball Association (NBA) announced the launch of the second season of “Hoop Nation,” a four-part docuseries showcasing inspiring basketball stories from across India.

Building on the success of its first season, Hoop Nation season two tells the stories of Ishrat Akhter, an international wheelchair basketball player from Baramulla, Kashmir; Deepak P. Babu, a passionate fan, mentor and content creator from Alappuzha, Kerala; the Lao family, a father-daughter duo from Kolkata’s Indo-Chinese community; and Farooque Shaikh, a dedicated mentor from Mumbai’s Nagpada neighborhood.

"Hoop Nation season two embodies the spirit of basketball in India – a game that unites, inspires, and drives change," said NBA Asia Head of Strategy and NBA India Country Head Rajah Chaudhry.

The second season of Hoop Nation features new-age Indian hip-hop artists driving the storytelling: Straight Outta Srinagar (SOS), the talented duo at the forefront of Kashmir’s underground music scene; ThirumaLi, a powerhouse in the Malayalam hip-hop community; EPR Iyer, a seasoned voice from Kolkata and a pioneer in the Indian hip-hop movement; and QK, a rising star from Mumbai known for her unique fusion of rapping and singing.

Through their powerful, original lyrics and beats, these artists showcase the challenges and triumphs of players, fans and coaches from Alappuzha, Kashmir, Kolkata and Mumbai who have used basketball to shape their communities and inspire the next generation of athletes.

The lyrical docuseries is now available on the NBA India YouTube channel along with accompanying music videos.

The NBA has actively made efforts to cover and build the grassroots of basketball in India. The Hoop Nation documentary follows after the successful ACG Jr.

NBA program, a nationwide 3v3 tournament for the top U-14 players across India and the largest school-based basketball program in the country, which reached more than 4,000 youth from more than 500 schools across India last year.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.