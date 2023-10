Naxalism is a curse to humanity, we are resolved to uproot it: Shah ahead of review meet on LWE

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a meeting on Left Wing Extremism (LWE) here on Friday.

"Naxalism is a curse to humanity and we are resolved to uproot it in all its forms," he said in a post on X.

"I look forward to chairing the Review Meeting on Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in New Delhi today to further our efforts to fulfil PM Narendra Modi Ji’s vision of an LWE-free nation," the Union Minister added.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at Vigyan Bhawan here.

