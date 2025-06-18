Naveen Patnaik to visit Mumbai for cervical arthritis treatment

Bhubaneswar, June 18 (IANS) Odisha Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will leave for Mumbai to undergo treatment for cervical arthritis on June 22.

Making the announcement on his ‘X’ handle on Wednesday, the Biju Janata Dal president wrote, “As advised by medical experts, I would be undergoing a procedure for cervical arthritis on the 22nd of this month at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. My personal doctor, Dr Ramakant Panda, is coordinating this in Mumbai. With blessings of Lord Jagannatha and good wishes of my brothers and sisters of Odisha, looking forward to returning soon to continue to serve all of you.”

Patnaik also issued an official order delegating his responsibilities during the temporary absence from active party affairs due to a scheduled medical procedure for cervical arthritis in Mumbai.

According to the office order released by Patnaik, the day-to-day functioning of the party will be managed by the Political Affairs Committee until his return.

Additionally, BJD leader Debi Prasad Mishra, Senior Vice President (Headquarters), has been entrusted with coordinating various activities and programmes across different wings of the party.

The directive, signed by Naveen Patnaik, ensures the continued smooth functioning of the party machinery during his period of treatment.

“As I will be undergoing a procedure for cervical arthritis in Mumbai, the day-to-day affairs of Biju Janata Dal will be handled by the Political Affairs Committee during my absence. Also, Debi Prasad Mishra, Senior Vice President, Headquarters, will coordinate activities and programmes between different wings of the party,” directed Patnaik in the order.

The BJD supremo on Wednesday also addressed the party workers during the launch of a statewide Student-Youth Awakening Campaign held at Puri.

Launching the campaign through a video message, BJD President Naveen Patnaik also criticised the BJP government’s “One Year, Many Achievements” slogan, instead calling the administration’s record as “One Year, Many Failures.”

He alleged that the BJP had come to power through “false promises,” only to rename and rebrand existing welfare schemes without delivering tangible outcomes.

