Volta Partners with Total Emergency Network (TEN) to Enhance User Safety

Volta, a ride-hailing app based in Hyderabad and founded by Shashikanth Kanaparthi, has announced a partnership with Total Emergency Network (TEN) to boost user safety through emergency service integration. Volta, known for its 0% commission rides and seamless experiences, now includes an SOS button in its app. This feature allows users to instantly connect with TEN’s rapid ambulance services during emergencies, ensuring immediate assistance anytime, anywhere.

TEN’s Mission: TEN, a leading emergency response service in Hyderabad, operates in over six metro cities, providing ambulance services within a 15-minute window. Venkata Kishore Babu Manepalli, MD of TEN Services, highlighted their commitment to swift and reliable emergency assistance. With over 650 ambulances and a record of saving more than 4,500 lives, TEN aims to reduce ambulance arrival time to within 7 minutes, optimizing the critical 'golden hour' for medical emergencies.

Shashikanth Kanaparthi, Founder of Volta, emphasized the significance of this collaboration in enhancing public safety and integrating advanced user-focused features. Raja Vikram, CEO of Volta, noted that this partnership is unprecedented in the ride-hailing industry, offering an SOS feature to all app users, including drivers and consumers, for emergency situations.