Uttar Pradesh Extends Winter Holidays for Schools Till January 14, 2025 Due to Severe Cold

The Government of Uttar Pradesh has announced an extension of winter holidays for all schools in the state until January 14, 2025, as a precaution against the harsh winter weather. This decision, announced by Meerut District Magistrate Deepak Meena, aims to protect students from the severe cold.

The closure applies to all educational institutions affiliated with the UP Board, CBSE, ICSI, Madrasa, and other boards in Uttar Pradesh. Schools will remain closed from December 31, 2024, to January 14, 2025, for students in nursery through class VIII. During this period, students are encouraged to stay at home and engage in academic activities such as homework.

In addition, the All India Anganwadi Employees Mahasabha has submitted a request to the District Magistrate, seeking a similar holiday extension for children aged 3 to 6 years attending Anganwadi centers. They emphasize the need to protect these young children from the extreme cold.

Winter vacations have already been implemented in various districts, including Bulandshahr, where schools for classes one to eight will remain closed from December 31, 2024, to January 14, 2025.

Moreover, the Uttar Pradesh government has released the 2025 holiday calendar for schools, detailing both gazetted and restricted holidays applicable across the state.The extended winter break is a welcome measure, ensuring the safety and well-being of students during the freezing weather conditions.

