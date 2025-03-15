Upcoming Holidays 2025: List of Holidays in March and April

As the festival season is at its peak, the employees can expect to enjoy a prolonged holiday in the days to come. With Holi forthcoming, followed by a series of holidays, the employees can enjoy a relaxing and refreshing holiday.

Beginning with Holi on March 14, workers can avail a four-day holiday, with the Sunday of March 16. Following two working days, there is the next long weekend from March 29 to 31, for Hindu New Year, Cheti Chand, and Eidulfitr holidays.

In April, the festival season goes on with Ram Navami on April 6 and Mahavir Jayanti on April 10. While Friday, April 11, will be a working day, workers can take a day off and have five days' break, with the weekend and Ambedkar Jayanti on Monday, April 14.

In addition to that, Good Friday on April 18, and then Saturday and Sunday, are again the chances for workers to take a break and rest.

Here's a list of the upcoming holidays:

March 16: Sunday

March 28: Jamatul Vida (optional holiday)

March 30: Hindu New Year, Cheti Chand, Rajasthan Foundation Day

March 31: Idulfitr (from the moon)

April 6: Ram Navami

April 10: Mahavir Jayanti

April 14: Ambedkar Jayanti

April 18: Good Friday

These holidays in advance will allow employees to plan a soothing break, enjoy a good time with family and friends, and return to work refreshed and energized.

