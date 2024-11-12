Tulsi Vivah 2024: November 12 or 13? Know its date, Significance and Pooja timings!

The sacred festival of Tulsi Vivah, which is one of the most important Hindu rituals, is now knocking on doors with some confusion about its date. Astrologer Chirag Bejan Daruwala clarifies that this year, on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, Tulsi Vivah will be celebrated.

Tulsi Vivah is a ritual celebrating the marriage of Lord Vishnu or Lord Krishna to the adored plant, Tulsi. It marks the beginning of the wedding season in Hindu culture, with its significance running deep in terms of spirituality-a lot for the devotees of Tulsi.

Date and Puja Timing

As per the Vedic calendar, Dwadashi of Kartik month begins on Tuesday, 12th November 2024, at 16:02 hours and culminates on Wednesday, 13th November 2024 at 13:01 hours. Therefore, Tulsi Vivah will be performed on November 13.

Worship Method (Puja Vidhi)

Tulsi Vivah may be observed by following the steps given below:

Light up a lamp in front of the Tulsi plant and decorate it.

Take a clean bath and wear good clothes.

Circumambulate the Tulsi plant thrice or seven times and bow.

Sprinkle Ganga water for purity.

Add incense and a lamp.

Distribute sweets and Prasad.

Importance of Tulsi Vivah

Tulsi Vivah is a great religious performance due to the fact that it symbolizes the marriage of Tulsi Mata with Lord Shaligram, who is an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. One finds happiness, peace, and prosperity with the presence of a Tulsi plant at home. The day calls for worship and decoration of the Tulsi plant by invoking prayers from them for welfare and success.

