‘There Is a Bomb’: Threat on Tissue Paper Sparks Panic on Air India Flight in Delhi

The aviation sector continues to face heightened tension, with another bomb threat disrupting operations—this time at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. On Friday, an Air India flight was grounded after a suspicious note was found onboard.

The incident unfolded around 4 a.m. when a crew member discovered a message written on a tissue paper stating, “There is a bomb on the Air India flight.” The note sparked immediate panic, prompting airport authorities to conduct thorough security checks to assess the credibility of the threat and ensure passenger safety.

Security personnel swiftly cordoned off the area, and the aircraft was inspected according to standard protocol. Later, authorities confirmed that the threat was a hoax.

In an official statement, Air India said, “A non-specific security alert was detected on one of our aircraft. Standard security procedures were duly carried out, and the aircraft has been cleared for the next flight. Air India accords top priority to the safety and security of its passengers and crew.”

A formal investigation is underway to identify the individual behind the false threat.

This incident comes just days after a woman was arrested for allegedly sending hoax bomb threats to 11 states and falsely claiming responsibility for the recent Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad.

According to police, the accused is a 30-year-old robotics engineer from Chennai. She allegedly orchestrated the threats using fake email IDs created via the dark web, in an attempt to frame a former colleague who had rejected her advances. The cybercrime police eventually traced and arrested her.