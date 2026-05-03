Thalapathy Vijay, Roopa Ganguly, Sayantika Banerjee: Celebrities in 2026 Elections

The 2026 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal have taken on a unique character, blending entertainment industry influence with traditional politics. Several well-known personalities from films, television, and public life have stepped into the political arena, drawing widespread public attention and energizing the electoral landscape.

In West Bengal, where voting was conducted in two phases on April 23 and April 29, the contest for 294 assembly seats has been particularly intense. Major political parties like the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have fielded candidates who are not only politically experienced but also widely recognized faces. The state recorded a strong voter turnout of nearly 82 percent, with around 6.1 crore citizens participating, reflecting a high level of public engagement.

Tamil Nadu also witnessed a remarkable response from voters during polling held on April 23. The state achieved its highest-ever turnout, with approximately 85.15 percent of eligible voters casting their ballots across 234 constituencies. The presence of celebrities alongside veteran politicians is believed to have boosted voter enthusiasm and participation.

Among the notable celebrity candidates in West Bengal is Nayna Bandyopadhyay, a well-known actress in Bengali cinema, who is contesting from the Chowringhee constituency in Kolkata. Her popularity among urban audiences could play a key role in shaping voter preferences in the region.

Another prominent name is Arundhati Lovely Maitra, widely recognized for her work in television. Contesting from Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas as a TMC candidate, she has built a strong connection with viewers through popular shows, which may translate into electoral support.

The growing involvement of celebrities in these elections highlights a broader trend of public figures entering politics, bringing visibility, influence, and a fresh dynamic to campaigning. As the results are set to be announced on May 4, it remains to be seen how this mix of glamour and governance will impact the final outcome.

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