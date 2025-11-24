Tamil Nadu School Holiday Today, November 24: Check Districts Affected

Schools and colleges in Puducherry will observe a holiday on November 24, 2025, due to heavy rainfall in the region. The decision was announced by Puducherry Home and Education Minister A. Namassivayam, who stated that all government and private schools, as well as colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal regions, will remain closed.

The heavy rainfall, which began on November 22, has caused disruptions to normal life, with several housing colonies and main thoroughfares experiencing inundation.

Meanwhile, there are reports of schools in Tamil Nadu declaring holidays on November 24, although there is no official confirmation. The state is expected to receive heavy rainfall, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing alerts for 16 districts.

The IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in districts including Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, and Madurai. The Delta districts of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and central districts such as Perambalur, Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, and Cuddalore are also under alert.

Residents are advised to stay indoors and exercise caution during the heavy rainfall, and parents are suggested to keep their children informed about the holidays and stay updated with the latest weather forecasts.

Also read: Rain Alert for AP Today, Nov 24: Cyclone Senyar Effect