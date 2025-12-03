Tamil Nadu Public Holidays 2026: Check Month-Wise Holiday Schedule

The Tamil Nadu government has officially issued the holiday calendar for 2026, outlining the days when government offices, public institutions, and certain establishments will remain closed across the state. This announcement applies to Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Vellore, Erode, and all other districts of Tamil Nadu.

As per the notification released earlier, the Tamil Nadu public holiday calendar for 2026 features a total of 24 holidays, consisting of national holidays, important religious observances, and regionally significant occasions. These holidays will be observed by government offices, departments, and several public-sector institutions.

The Chennai holiday list 2026 aligns with the statewide schedule and includes major celebrations such as New Year’s Day, Pongal, Republic Day, Tamil New Year, Deepavali, and Christmas, among others.

Tamil Nadu Government Holidays 2026: Full List

Below is the official list of public holidays in Tamil Nadu for the year 2026:

January 1 (Thursday) – New Year’s Day

January 15 (Thursday) – Pongal

January 16 (Friday) – Thiruvalluvar Day

January 17 (Saturday) – Uzhavar Thirunal

January 26 (Monday) – Republic Day

February 1 (Sunday) – Thai Poosam

March 19 (Thursday) – Telugu New Year’s Day

March 21 (Saturday) – Ramzan (Idul Fitr)

March 31 (Tuesday) – Mahaveer Jayanthi

April 1 (Wednesday) – Annual Closing of Accounts for Commercial and Co-operative Banks

April 3 (Friday) – Good Friday

April 14 (Tuesday) – Tamil New Year / Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti

May 1 (Friday) – May Day

May 28 (Thursday) – Bakrid (Idul Azha)

June 26 (Friday) – Muharram (Yaom-e-Shahadath)

August 15 (Saturday) – Independence Day

August 26 (Wednesday) – Milad-un-Nabi (Prophet Mohammed’s Birthday)

September 4 (Friday) – Krishna Jayanthi

September 14 (Monday) – Vinayakar Chathurthi

October 2 (Friday) – Gandhi Jayanti

October 19 (Monday) – Ayutha Pooja

October 20 (Tuesday) – Vijaya Dasami

November 8 (Sunday) – Deepavali

December 25 (Friday) – Christmas

What This Means for Offices and Employees

On these dates, most state government offices, departments, and public institutions in Tamil Nadu will remain closed. Employees and the general public are advised to plan official work, travel, and administrative tasks accordingly. Schools, colleges, and private offices may observe holidays based on separate declarations.

The holiday calendar helps residents and employees plan festivals, vacations, and work schedules well in advance for the year 2026.

Also read: 2026 Holidays Full List: National Holidays, Festivals, Optional Leaves & Delhi Gazetted Calendar