Tamil Nadu Exit Poll: TVK Vijay To Win 121 Seats with 41 Percent Vote Share

In just a few hours, it will become clear whether actor-turned-politician Vijay can replicate the kind of political rise once seen under iconic leadership in Tamil Nadu. The latest round of exit polls has intensified the conversation, with some surveys suggesting that his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), could be on track to form the government.

While most established survey agencies had earlier projected an advantage for the ruling DMK, a few others—including Axis My India and several smaller regional pollsters—have indicated a growing public inclination toward Vijay’s leadership. These contrasting predictions have added a layer of uncertainty and excitement ahead of the official results.

A recent constituency-level exit poll conducted by a team led by former IPS officer P. Ravi has particularly drawn attention across the state. Covering all 234 assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu, the survey presents a strong case for TVK’s performance. According to its findings, Vijay’s party could secure around 41% of the vote share and potentially win up to 121 seats—enough to form a majority government.

The report highlights that support for TVK is not limited to a specific region. Both rural and urban voters appear to be backing the party, with a notable surge among young voters aged between 18 and 40. This demographic shift is being seen as a key factor behind the party’s projected success.

If these predictions hold true, it could signal a major political shift in Tamil Nadu, where the DMK and AIADMK have dominated the landscape for nearly five decades. The possibility of a new entrant challenging this long-standing political order has become a major talking point.

Axis My India had also earlier estimated that TVK could win anywhere between 98 and 120 seats, reinforcing the narrative of a strong debut for Vijay’s party. With multiple surveys pointing in a similar direction, both DMK and AIADMK have reportedly become more cautious.

Party leaders have advised their candidates and counting agents to remain vigilant during the vote counting process scheduled for May 4. As the state awaits the final verdict, all eyes are now on whether these projections will translate into reality.

Also read: 5 State Election Results Tomorrow: Counting Begins at 8 AM Across India