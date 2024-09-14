September 18 Holiday in Mumbai due to Eid-e-Milad

The Maharashtra government postponed the official Eid-e-Milad holiday in Mumbai from September 16 to September 18. This change was made to prevent clashing with September 17, Anant Chaturdashi / Ganesh Nimajjanam, the last day of the Ganesh celebration. The Muslim community in the area asked that their Eid processions be moved to September 18 in order to ensure a calm observance of both holidays.

The announcement stated that maintaining social harmony and peace between the two communities during these overlapping events is the primary goal of the rescheduling. The celebration of Eid-e-Milad, which honours the birth of Prophet Muhammad, was shifted to meet the custom of massive processions.

Depending on local preparations, district collectors outside of Mumbai will determine whether to reschedule or stick to the original holiday date. Congress leader Naseem Khan asked the Chief Minister to make the necessary adjustments so that more joyous celebrations of Anant Chaturdashi and Eid-e-Milad could take place, and this is what he did.

The government holiday for Eid-e-Milad has been rescheduled in Mumbai from 16th September to 18th September. The decision has been taken after taking into consideration multiple demands from Muslim MLAs and other organisations who have already decided to take out the Eid-e-Milad… — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2024

