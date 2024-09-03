Sakshi Cartoon on Sep 3: Come rain or shine, BJP’s membership drive will go on!

Sakshi Cartoon on BJP's membership drive: Amid heavy rains in several states including Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Telangana, the Bharatiya Janata Party launched its 2024 membership drive 'Sanghatan Parva, Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024' on Monday. The ambitious membership drive is taking place in two phases: September 2-25 and October 1-15. Registration will be available through missed calls. The party leadership is confident that the drive will record 10 crore new memberships this time.

Terming the membership drive as an expansion of the family, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the campaign will coincide with the implementation of 33 percent reservation in Legislative Assemblies and Parliament. The membership drive is also aimed at renewing the membership of existing members. PM Modi received his membership renewal certificate from party’s national president JP Nadda in New Delhi.

Today’s Sakshi cartoon is taking a dig at the BJP’s membership drive 'Sanghatan Parva, Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024'. At a time when several towns are submerged, over 30 people dead, dozens of villages are cut-off due to damaged roads and thousands of people are forced to take refuge in shelter camps, the saffron party’s campaign does not seem to be a wise move. The cartoon portrays the condition of people who are stuck on the rooftop as their house is surrounded by water and the BJP leaders are reaching out to the flood-affected people in a boat and requesting them to take their party’s membership.