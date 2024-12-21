Robin Uthappa Faces Arrest Warrant Over EPF Fraud Allegations in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: An arrest warrant has been issued against former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa over alleged fraud related to Employee Provident Fund (EPF) deposits. The warrant was ordered by Shadakshara Gopal Reddy, the Regional Provident Fund Commissioner - II and Recovery Officer in KR Puram, Bengaluru.

According to the order, Uthappa, who is the director of Centaurus Lifestyle Brands Pvt Ltd, owes Rs 23.36 lakh in unpaid EPF dues. Reddy directed the Pulakeshinagar police to execute the arrest warrant by December 27, 2024. The official note sent to the Pulakeshinagar police station stressed that the failure to remit the dues had prevented the settlement of Provident Fund accounts for workers.

The note further stated, "Due to non-remittance of dues, this office is unable to settle the Provident Fund (PF) accounts of poor workers." It urged the police to act promptly in executing the arrest warrant.

However, the warrant can be cancelled if Uthappa clears the outstanding dues before the given deadline. The case has drawn attention as it involves the non-payment of EPF, which is a crucial savings tool for many working-class individuals. Uthappa, known for his cricket career, now faces legal action over the alleged financial irregularities linked to his business dealings.

The case is ongoing, and authorities are awaiting Uthappa's response regarding the outstanding payment.