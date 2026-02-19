Ramzan 2026 to Begin in India on February 19 as Crescent Moon is Sighted

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of Sadar Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Deccan, popularly known as the Moon Sighting Committee of Hyderabad, has officially announced that Ramzan 2026 will commence in India on Thursday, February 19.

The announcement came after the crescent moon was sighted on Wednesday evening, marking the beginning of the sacred Islamic month of fasting.

Moon Sighting Meeting in Hyderabad

Earlier in the day, the committee convened a crucial meeting in Hyderabad to determine the start of Ramzan. Following confirmation of the moon sighting, the committee declared that the first Roza (fast) will be observed on Thursday.

With the holy month set to begin, markets, restaurants, and business establishments across Hyderabad and other Indian cities have accelerated their preparations. From special Ramzan menus to extended shopping hours, the festive spirit is already visible.

Ramzan Across the World

Globally, the beginning of Ramzan varies depending on moon sightings in different countries. In Saudi Arabia and several Middle Eastern nations, the holy month commenced on Wednesday. Meanwhile, New Zealand will begin observing Ramzan on Friday.

Countries such as Bangladesh, Singapore, and Australia will start fasting on Thursday, February 19.