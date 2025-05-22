Punjab Government Declares Holiday on May 30, 2025, for Guru Arjun Dev Ji's Martyrdom

The Punjab government has declared a public holiday on 30th May, 2025, to commemorate the martyrdom day of Guru Arjun Dev Ji, the fifth Sikh Guru. This is a great occasion and would be celebrated as a government holiday with school, college, and all government offices remaining shut for the day.

Importance of Guru Arjun Dev Ji's Martyrdom

Guru Arjun Dev Ji was a highly respected individual in Sikh history, renowned for his strong devotion to his religion. Born on April 15, 1563, he was the offspring of Guru Ramdas Ji and Bibi Bhani Ji. The martyrdom of Guru Arjun Dev Ji on May 30, 1606, at Lahore, Pakistan, is a reflection of his courage and devotion to the Sikh religion. Despite being put through inordinate torture and pressure to convert to Islam, Guru Sahib remained unshaken in his faith.

Impact on Institutions and Daily Life

The announcement of a holiday by the Punjab government on 30th May 2025 will have a huge effect on institutions and daily life. Schools, colleges, and government offices will close down so that students and workers can celebrate this day. The holiday is included among the list of the Punjab government's yearly holidays because the martyrdom of Guru Arjun Dev Ji holds deep significance in Sikh history.

Conclusion

The government holiday on May 30, 2025, is a worthy tribute to the legacy and sacrifice of Guru Arjun Dev Ji. It is a reminder of the significance of faith, courage, and determination in the face of adversity. Through this holiday, the populace of Punjab can honor this revered Sikh Guru and remember the values that he stood for.

