PAN Card for Minors: Essential Documents and Application Process Explained

A Permanent Account Number (PAN) card is no longer exclusively for adults. It serves an essential function for minors as well, making it easier to handle financial tasks, meet regulatory obligations, and secure future opportunities. Whether it’s for opening a bank account, investing on behalf of a child, or fulfilling tax requirements, a PAN card simplifies numerous processes.

Having a PAN card early sets the stage for managing a child's finances. It allows for smooth transactions, opens doors to scholarships, and facilitates investment opportunities. The Income Tax Department permits minors to obtain a PAN card under Section 160 of the Income Tax Act. Although the income of minors is often consolidated with a parent’s earnings for tax purposes, there are specific circumstances where having a PAN card is essential:

Investments: To list a minor as a nominee for investment instruments like mutual funds or stocks, a PAN is required.

Income: If a minor earns income through activities such as acting, sports, or running a business, a PAN card is necessary for tax reporting.

Scholarships: Many educational assistance programs and scholarships demand that the recipient has a PAN card.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR A MINOR'S PAN CARD

To apply for a PAN card for a minor, the following documents are needed:

Proof of identity and address for the minor’s parents

Proof of identity and address for the minor

STEPS TO APPLY FOR A PAN CARD FOR A MINOR

Here is a simple guide to applying for a minor's PAN card:

Visit the official NSDL (National Securities Depositories Ltd) website. Select the option for a new PAN under "Indian Citizen (Form 49A)" and choose "Individual" as the category. Fill in the application form with the minor's full name, date of birth, contact number, and email address. Complete the CAPTCHA and click on 'Submit.' Keep a record of the application and proceed to fill out the PAN application form. Choose the preferred document submission method and link the Aadhaar details. Attach all necessary documents. Pay the processing fee online. Once the submission and verification are complete, the PAN card will be processed and dispatched within 15 days. You can also download the e-PAN from the portal.

Obtaining a PAN card for a child at an early age ensures easy management of finances, making future financial undertakings smoother. It also helps in adhering to regulations while unlocking a wide range of opportunities.

