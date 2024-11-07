November 8 - Nov 10: Heavy rain alert for Chennai; holidays for schools likely

Intermittent light to moderate intensity rainfall has been reported over the city and its suburbs since the night of yesterday. According to the India Meteorological Department, heavy rainfall may occur at one or two places within the city and its suburban area today.

Heavy Rainfall Warning Issued for Neighboring Districts

The IMD has also warned of heavy rains through orange alerts in the other neighbouring districts like Chengelpet, Kanchipuram, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai, and Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal region.

Rainfall will Continue from 8th to 10th November.

From November 8 to 10, it is expected that this rain activity will continue, with the possibility of heavy falls within the state. The reason is due to the further strengthening of the easterlies and cyclonic circulation hovering above the Bay of Bengal.

School Holidays Probably Due to Heavy Rainfall

Heavily inundated rains are expected this weekend in the region around Chennai, giving an increased probability of school holiday announcements for the period November 8 to 10. Parents and kids can validate if their school issues any declaration of holiday with its administration. People are advised to keep indoors and adopt all precautionary measures during heavy rainfalls. Current updates about the situation of the rainfall can be accessed on local weather reports and IMD updates.

