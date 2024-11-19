November 20 public holiday in these states!

Tomorrow, November 20, has been declared a public holiday in six states - Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala, and Uttarakhand. This holiday has been announced to ensure citizens can exercise their voting rights without any obstacles.

Voters in Jharkhand will exercise their franchise for the 38 assembly seats in the second phase, which involves 528 candidates from 12 districts. On the other hand, Maharashtra will witness a single-phase voting for all 288 assembly seats. The number of candidates alone equals a whopping 4,140.

By-elections will also take place on November 20 for 15 assembly seats across four other states, including nine in Uttar Pradesh, four in Punjab, one each in Kerala and Uttarakhand, and Maharashtra's Nanded parliamentary seat.

The state governments have taken this initiative to encourage active participation in voting, ensuring every citizen has the opportunity to make their voice heard. By declaring a public holiday, the governments aim to increase voter turnout and promote democratic participation.

Voting will be conducted on November 20 and vote counting on November 23. With this public holiday, those voters can easily exercise their franchise without the apprehension of obligation to school or work.

Schools, colleges, banks, post offices, and all other government offices will be closed on this day to enable citizens to exercise their voting rights freely. This shows how seriously state governments take their business of creating a participation democracy.

In Jharkhand, 1 crore 23 lakh 90 thousand 667 voters will exercise their franchise in this election. The Election Commission has made necessary arrangements to ensure smooth and fair voting processes. The public holiday on November 20 is a significant step toward promoting voter participation and strengthening democratic institutions in the country.

