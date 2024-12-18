Noida Firm Faces Backlash for Discriminating Against South Indian Candidates

A consulting firm based in Noida is facing criticism for a controversial job posting that allegedly discriminates against South Indian candidates. The job advertisement explicitly stated that people from South India are not eligible to apply for the position, sparking widespread outrage on social media.

The post has been condemned for showing clear regional bias. Many people have expressed their anger over the discriminatory clause, calling it a violation of the fundamental right to equality, as guaranteed by the Indian Constitution. Legal experts agree, stating that such practices not only breach labor laws but also promote unnecessary division and prejudice among people based on their region.

The job posting seeks candidates with at least four years of experience in data analysis and proficiency in SQL, multitasking abilities, and experience in documenting business requirements. The position also requires fluency in Hindi, both verbal and written. However, the most controversial part of the job posting is the note that specifically excludes South Indian candidates from applying.

This incident has raised concerns about discrimination in hiring practices and the persistence of regional biases in professional settings. People on social media are demanding that the firm be held accountable for promoting such exclusionary practices. The company's actions have ignited a wider debate about equality and fairness in recruitment processes across India.