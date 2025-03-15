DMK hits back at Pawan Kalyan over remarks on Hindi imposition

DMK dismisses Pawan Kalyan’s remarks on Hindi imposition, says actor doesn’t understand Tamil Nadu’s position

The DMK on Saturday strongly criticized Jana Sena president and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan’s remarks over Tamil Nadu’s stance on the imposition of Hindi.

DMK spokesperson Dr Syed Hafizullah clarified, “Tamil Nadu has never stopped anyone from learning Hindi. Our protest is against the forced imposition of Hindi by the Central government. There is a clear distinction between language policies and business decisions. Pawan Kalyan does not seem to understand Tamil Nadu’s position on this issue.”

This response came after Pawan Kalyan questioned why Tamil movies were dubbed into Hindi if the State was so opposed to the language. During the 12th Foundation Day celebrations in Chitrada, Pithapuram, on Friday (March 14), he said, “If Tamil Nadu is so opposed to Hindi, then why do they take money from Bollywood? Why do they dub their films in Hindi and earn crores? If you reject a language, shouldn’t you also reject the profits that come from it?”

Pawan Kalyan also noted that lakhs of people from Hindi-speaking states work in Tamil Nadu and contribute to the state's economy. “But when it comes to accepting Hindi as a language, they resist. Shouldn’t this mindset change?” he asked.

In response, DMK leader TKS Elangovan alleged that Pawan Kalyan’s statements were aimed at gaining BJP’s support. He emphasized that Tamil Nadu has been opposing the imposition of Hindi since 1938. Speaking to a media outlet, Elangovan said the state had passed legislation in the Assembly, asserting that Tamil Nadu would continue to follow the two-language policy based on the advice and suggestions of education experts, not actors.

Elangovan also reminded that this is not the first time Tamil Nadu has opposed the imposition of Hindi. He referred to the bill passed in 1968, stating, “We believe that education in the mother tongue is the best.”

The Tamil Nadu government, led by DMK’s MK Stalin, has been at odds with the Central government over the New Education Policy (NEP), which recommends a three-language formula in schools. Stalin has accused the Centre of attempting to impose Hindi on Tamil Nadu and alleged that the Centre withheld ₹573 crore from the state for refusing to join the PM SHRI (PM Schools for Rising India) initiative under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan.