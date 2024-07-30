Mumbai-Howrah train accident: List of trains cancelled and rescheduled.

Once again, India woke up from another massive train accident, with Mumbai-Howrah Mail getting derailed from the tracks. On Tuesday morning, nearly 18 coaches of this train git derailed near Chakradharpur between Rajkharswan West Outer and Barabamboo.

This accident led to the cancellation of multiple trains and an alternative route for some. As per the reports, two individuals lost their lives, and 20 were injured as of now. The Deputy Commissioner of West Singhbhum confirmed the casualties to the public and added the rescue team had started the rescue operation.

This mishap took place around 3.45 on Tuesday morning at Badabamboo, approximately 80 kilometres from Jamshedpur, under the South East Railway's Chakradhatpur Division. The rescue is ongoing, the list of trains has been cancelled, and the new schedule is out.

The accident took place near Barabamboo station in Chakradharpur Division. According to the officials, several trains were cancelled and regulated by the South East Railway.

The list of trains cancelled:

22861 Howrah-Titlagarh-Kantabanji Express on 30, July.

08015/18019 Kharagpur-Jhargram-Dhanbad Express on July 30.

12021/12022 Howrah-Barbil-Howrah Jan Shatabdi 30, July.

18109 Tatanagar-Itwari Express on 30, July.

18030 Shalimar-LTT Express on 30, July.

The list of trains short-terminated:

18114 Bilaspur-Tatanagar Express, the journey started on July 29, will be short-terminated at Rourkela.

18190 Ernakulam-Tatanagar Express, whose journey commenced on July 29, will be short-terminated at Chakradharpur. Express, whose journey commenced on July 30, will be short-terminated at Adra.

18011 Howrah-Chakradharpur

18110 Itwari-Tatanagar Express, journey commencing on July 30, is scheduled to be short terminated at Bilaspur.

