May 18 Stock Market Holiday; Here's Why!
The Indian stock market, which comprises the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), shall remain closed on Sunday, May 18, since it is a holiday weekend. The stock markets in India work from Monday to Friday, 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM.
Stock Market Holidays in May 2025
There's only one holiday of the stock market in May 2025:
Maharashtra Day: Thursday, May 1, 2025
Since May 18 is a Sunday, the stock market would be closed. The following trading day would be Monday, May 19, provided there's no other holiday declared.
More Holidays in 2025
Some of the prominent holidays, when the stock market is closed, are:
- Independence Day: Friday, August 15, 2025
- Ganesh Chaturthi: Wednesday, August 27, 2025
- Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra: Thursday, October 2, 2025
- Diwali Laxmi Pujan: Tuesday, October 21, 2025
- Diwali-Balipratipada: Wednesday, October 22, 2025
- Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev: Wednesday, November 5, 2025
- Christmas: Thursday, December 25, 2025
Also every Saturday and Sunday throughout the year are holidays for the Stock Market.
Also read: Ajith Kumar's Shocking Weight Transformation: Lost 42 Kgs in 8 Months!