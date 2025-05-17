May 18 Stock Market Holiday; Here's Why!

The Indian stock market, which comprises the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), shall remain closed on Sunday, May 18, since it is a holiday weekend. The stock markets in India work from Monday to Friday, 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM.

Stock Market Holidays in May 2025

There's only one holiday of the stock market in May 2025:

Maharashtra Day: Thursday, May 1, 2025

Since May 18 is a Sunday, the stock market would be closed. The following trading day would be Monday, May 19, provided there's no other holiday declared.

More Holidays in 2025

Some of the prominent holidays, when the stock market is closed, are:

Independence Day: Friday, August 15, 2025

Ganesh Chaturthi: Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra: Thursday, October 2, 2025

Diwali Laxmi Pujan: Tuesday, October 21, 2025

Diwali-Balipratipada: Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev: Wednesday, November 5, 2025

Christmas: Thursday, December 25, 2025

Also every Saturday and Sunday throughout the year are holidays for the Stock Market.

