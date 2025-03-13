March 13 Banks Holiday for Holika Dahan: State-wise list!

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared a bank holiday on March 13, 2025, in some states across the nation. The reason is the festival of Holika Dahan and Attukal Pongala.

As per the RBI holiday list, banks in the below-mentioned states will be closed on March 13:

Jharkhand

Kerala

Uttar Pradesh

Uttarakhand

This implies that customers in the States will be unable to access banks or undertake any banking services on this day. Nevertheless, customers can undertake their banking operations through online banking services, Automated Teller Machines, and mobile banking applications.

Customers need to schedule their banking activities accordingly and inquire with their respective banks about any changes in holiday timings. Although banks will be shut on March 13, they will go back to their regular functioning on the first working day thereafter.

Following is a state-wise list of holidays for banks on March 13:

Jharkhand: Banks will be closed in Jharkhand on March 13 as Holika Dahan festivities are being observed.

Kerala: Banks in Kerala will be closed on March 13 owing to Attukal Pongala celebrations.

Uttar Pradesh: Banks will be closed in Uttar Pradesh on March 13 owing to Holika Dahan celebrations.

Uttarakhand: Banks in Uttarakhand will be closed on March 13 owing to Holika Dahan celebrations.

We suggest customers contact their respective banks to confirm any changes in holiday hours and schedule banking transactions accordingly.

