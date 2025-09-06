Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan 2025 Begins in Mumbai, Crowds Throng

Mumbai came alive with devotion and celebration on Saturday morning as the visarjan procession of the city’s most revered Ganpati, Lalbaugcha Raja, began in grand style. Thousands of devotees, many of whom had camped overnight at the iconic Lalbaug pandal, gathered to witness the farewell rituals following the final aarti.

The atmosphere was electric, with chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya” echoing through the streets. The colossal idol, beautifully adorned with lavish garlands of flowers and currency notes, was set to make its journey through Mumbai before reaching Girgaon Chowpatty for immersion. Volunteers from the mandal managed crowd control along the route, while countless devotees waited for a final glimpse of the Raja.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Large crowds participated in the procession for the immersion of the Lalbaugcha Raja idol (Video Source: Lalbaugcha Raja/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/mrvl6iM2bA — IANS (@ians_india) September 6, 2025

Raja’s Traditional Visarjan Route

The procession follows a historic route, passing through some of Mumbai’s most significant landmarks:

Lalbaug Market & Chinchpokli Station: Devotees gather under the Lalbaug flyover to offer their prayers.

Byculla Station & Delisle Road: Crowds swell, filling every corner. A special moment of communal harmony is observed at Hindustan Masjid, where mosque committee members pay their respects—a tradition upheld for decades. The Byculla Fire Brigade also joins in, sounding sirens in honor of the Raja.

Nagpada Junction (Khada Parsi/S. Mohani Chowk): The energy peaks as devotees chant louder, marking one of the most vibrant stops.

Gol Deool & Do Taaki: Areas steeped in historic significance for the festival.

Opera House Bridge near CP Tank & Prarthana Samaj: Streets overflow with cultural fervor, balconies packed with onlookers.

The procession culminates at Girgaon Chowpatty, where in the early hours of Sunday, the idol will be immersed in the Arabian Sea amid chants of “Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya”.

A Celebration of Culture and Unity

Beyond its religious significance, the Lalbaugcha Raja visarjan represents Mumbai’s cultural unity. Social groups set up stalls along the route to provide water and sherbet, while volunteers offer first aid. The Mumbai Police deployed thousands of personnel and implemented traffic diversions across South Mumbai to ensure smooth conduct of the event.

The annual visarjan of Lalbaugcha Raja continues to be a defining moment of faith, culture, and communal harmony in Mumbai, drawing devotees from across the city and beyond.